Missing 15-year-old boy found in Carroll County

He was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday on Sunrise Drive

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Hunter Creed James Felts
Hunter Creed James Felts (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va.UPDATE

Authorities said Hunter has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a missing teen.

15-year-old Hunter Creed James Felts was last seen on Friday around 5 or 6 p.m. on Sunrise Drive wearing a cross necklace, blue jeans, tan military boots, a camouflage hoodie and a coat.

Authorities said he has dirty blonde hair with green eyes and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.

