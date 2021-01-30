Missing 15-year-old boy found in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

Authorities said Hunter has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a missing teen.

15-year-old Hunter Creed James Felts was last seen on Friday around 5 or 6 p.m. on Sunrise Drive wearing a cross necklace, blue jeans, tan military boots, a camouflage hoodie and a coat.

Authorities said he has dirty blonde hair with green eyes and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.