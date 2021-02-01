Buy a $25 gift card, get $25 free to spend in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Love shopping and dining in downtown Roanoke?
You’ll soon be able to double your money with a gift card incentive program from Downtown Roanoke Inc.
Starting Wednesday at 8 a.m., if you buy a $25 Downtown Roanoke Gift Card, you’ll receive a bonus $25 gift certificate to spend at 51 participating restaurants and shops.
The promotion is an effort to help businesses during slower months that are already suffering because of the pandemic.
“We want to make sure as many of these businesses as possible can survive and an easy way to do that is to incentivize people to come downtown by giving them extra money so we figured that would be a good way to hopefully drive some business down here,” said Jaime Clark, marketing and communications specialist for Downtown Roanoke, Inc.
Only 1,000 gift certificates will be available and while the gift cards do not expire, the gift certificiate must be used by March 14, 2021.
You can get yours starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. They will be available here.
Below is a list of where the gift cards and gift certificates can be redeemed:
Retail:
- 310 Rosemont - 312 Market St
- Artsy June- 209 Market Street
- Azar Jewelry & Estate Sales - 32 Market Sq
- BitterSweet Boutique - 307 Market St SE
- Book No Further - 112 Market St. SE
- Chocolate Paper - 308-3 Market St
- Davidsons - 412 Jefferson St S
- Fret Mill Music Co. - 21 Salem Ave
- Gypsy Palooza Too - 208 Market St
- La De Da - 102 Church Ave E
- Ladles and Linens - 302 Market St
- Serenity Treasure - 305 Market St
- The Candy Store - 1 Market Sq SE
- The Gift Niche - 101 Market Sq
- The Little Gallery - 301 Market St
- The WellNest Roanoke - 16 Church Ave SW
- Walkabout Outfitter - 304 Market St
Restaurant:
- 202 Social House - 202 Market St
- 1882 Lobby Bar - 110 Shenandoah Ave
- Alejandro’s - 127 Campbell Ave SE
- Aly Baba - 32 Market Sq
- Beamer’s - 357 Salem Ave SW
- Big Lick Brewing - 409 Salem Ave SW
- Billy’s - 102 Market St
- Cabo Fish Taco - 14 Campbell Ave SE
- Cello Coffee House & Cafe - 118 Campbell Ave SE
- Corned Beef - 107 Jefferson St
- Crescent City BBQ 19 Salem Ave
- Crumbles - 127 Kirk Ave
- Deschutes Brewery - 315 Market St
- Fork in the Market - 32 Market Sq
- Frankie Rowlands - 104 Jefferson St S
- Lew’s - 11 Walnut Ave
- Little Green Hive - 16 Church Ave SW
- Martin’s - 413 First St
- Morning Brew Coffee - 110 Salem Ave SE
- Pine Room - 110 Shenandoah Ave
- Pita Pit - 301 S Jefferson St
- Regency Room - 110 Shenandoah Ave
- RT Smith Deli - 10 Campbell Ave SE
- Scrambled - 32 Market Sq
- Sidecar - 411 1st Street SW
- Star Hill - 8 Old Whitmore Ave
- STEAM Coffee + Eatery - 110 Shenandoah Ave
- Tacorritos - 16 Church Ave SW
- Three Notch’d - 24 Campbell Ave
- Tuco’s - 416 Salem Ave SW
- Wok N Roll Kitchen - 120 Campbell Ave SE
Service:
- Corporate Image Barber Shop - 10 Church Ave SE
- Embellish Hair Studio - 123 Kirk Ave SW
- Salt Foot Sanctuary - 110 Shenandoah Ave