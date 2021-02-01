Buy a $25 gift card, get $25 free to spend in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Love shopping and dining in downtown Roanoke?

You’ll soon be able to double your money with a gift card incentive program from Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Starting Wednesday at 8 a.m., if you buy a $25 Downtown Roanoke Gift Card, you’ll receive a bonus $25 gift certificate to spend at 51 participating restaurants and shops.

The promotion is an effort to help businesses during slower months that are already suffering because of the pandemic.

“We want to make sure as many of these businesses as possible can survive and an easy way to do that is to incentivize people to come downtown by giving them extra money so we figured that would be a good way to hopefully drive some business down here,” said Jaime Clark, marketing and communications specialist for Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Only 1,000 gift certificates will be available and while the gift cards do not expire, the gift certificiate must be used by March 14, 2021.

Ad

You can get yours starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. They will be available here.

Below is a list of where the gift cards and gift certificates can be redeemed:

Retail:

310 Rosemont - 312 Market St

Artsy June- 209 Market Street

Azar Jewelry & Estate Sales - 32 Market Sq

BitterSweet Boutique - 307 Market St SE

Book No Further - 112 Market St. SE

Chocolate Paper - 308-3 Market St

Davidsons - 412 Jefferson St S

Fret Mill Music Co. - 21 Salem Ave

Gypsy Palooza Too - 208 Market St

La De Da - 102 Church Ave E

Ladles and Linens - 302 Market St

Serenity Treasure - 305 Market St

The Candy Store - 1 Market Sq SE

The Gift Niche - 101 Market Sq

The Little Gallery - 301 Market St

The WellNest Roanoke - 16 Church Ave SW

Walkabout Outfitter - 304 Market St

Restaurant:

202 Social House - 202 Market St

1882 Lobby Bar - 110 Shenandoah Ave

Alejandro’s - 127 Campbell Ave SE

Aly Baba - 32 Market Sq

Beamer’s - 357 Salem Ave SW

Big Lick Brewing - 409 Salem Ave SW

Billy’s - 102 Market St

Cabo Fish Taco - 14 Campbell Ave SE

Cello Coffee House & Cafe - 118 Campbell Ave SE

Corned Beef - 107 Jefferson St

Crescent City BBQ 19 Salem Ave

Crumbles - 127 Kirk Ave

Deschutes Brewery - 315 Market St

Fork in the Market - 32 Market Sq

Frankie Rowlands - 104 Jefferson St S

Lew’s - 11 Walnut Ave

Little Green Hive - 16 Church Ave SW

Martin’s - 413 First St

Morning Brew Coffee - 110 Salem Ave SE

Pine Room - 110 Shenandoah Ave

Pita Pit - 301 S Jefferson St

Regency Room - 110 Shenandoah Ave

RT Smith Deli - 10 Campbell Ave SE

Scrambled - 32 Market Sq

Sidecar - 411 1st Street SW

Star Hill - 8 Old Whitmore Ave

STEAM Coffee + Eatery - 110 Shenandoah Ave

Tacorritos - 16 Church Ave SW

Three Notch’d - 24 Campbell Ave

Tuco’s - 416 Salem Ave SW

Wok N Roll Kitchen - 120 Campbell Ave SE

Service: