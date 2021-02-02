Williamson Road Area Business Association looking to expand, provide more services

ROANOKE, Va. – The Williamson Road Area Business Association (WRABA) wants to expand its services in Roanoke.

The goal is to spruce up the area and help out local businesses even more.

On Monday, Executive Director Valerie Brown presented a proposal to the Roanoke City Council that would expand the Special Service District (SSD) to include more businesses near the Berglund Center, like Magic City Ford.

Expanding the SSD would also allow WRABA to receive more funding from the city, which in turn, would allow WRABA to build sidewalks, add lighting and improve storefronts.

“We are happy with what we have accomplished over these many years, but there is so much more that we want and need to do,” said Brown.

If the city agrees, the move would double WRABA’s revenue to about $225,000 a year.