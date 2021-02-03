Danville reveals bus wrap honoring 150 years of Black history

DANVILLE, Va. – One Danville bus now prominently celebrates Black history.

On Wednesday, the city of Danville unveiled its latest wrapped bus, featuring the images of 12 African Americans.

One side shows:

Rep. John Lewis

Trey Edmunds

Tremaine Edmunds

Terrell Edmunds

Bishop Lawrence Campbell Sr.

Gloria Campbell

The other:

Fannie Lou Hamer

Booker T. Washington

Carter G. Woodson

Maggie L. Walker

Ralph Bunche

W.E.B. Du Bois

Click here to learn more about each of the 12 people featured.

The bus will be placed on different fixed-route bus runs.

If you don’t see it out on the roads, you can also go to Danville’s Transfer Center, at 515 Spring St., during the bus’ scheduled service breaks at 10 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

This is the second bus wrap for the city.

The first wrap debuted in 2019 and featured Mayor Ruby Archie, Muhammed Ali, Major General Marcia Anderson, Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, President Barack Obama, Rosa Parks, General Colin Powell, Wendell Scott, Harriet Tubman, and Gov. Douglas Wilder.