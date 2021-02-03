Man found shot, killed Wednesday afternoon in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – One person is dead after a shooting in Danville on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m., someone called 911 to alert authorities about a man, who appeared to have been shot, lying in the 600 block of Cabell Street.

When police and EMS arrived, they found the victim, Jaylan Fitzgerald, had already died and that his injuries were consistent with having been shot, according to the Danville Police Department.

Investigators are now canvassing the neighborhood and collecting evidence from the scene at the time.

Police do not have any suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 434-793-0000 or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.