Doggie Bag Thrift Store aims to serve animal rescues in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – You’ve heard of thrift stores that support childhood cancer or even ones that support our veterans. In Pittsylvania County, there is one for dogs and the work they’re doing is making some “ruff” lives a little easier.

The Doggie Bag Thrift Store has everything from jewelry to clothing, bikes, knickknacks, and of course, pet items.

“We are very happy to have them back open,” said Pittsylvania County Pet Center Director Brent Weinkauf.

The store opened in March 2020 but spent most of the year closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is food. It is clothing. It’s vet bills. It’s beds. It’s warmth. It’s veterinary care,” explained store manager Penny Dawson when asked what this means to the rescued animals.

Need a new hat, these are locally made, pretty, and warm.....grab one before they are gone! Posted by The Doggie Bag Thrift Store on Monday, February 1, 2021

All the items are donated and all proceeds benefit the Pittsylvania County Pet Center and SPCA.

“We do what we do because we enjoy what’s going here, but it’s all for the animals,” said Dawson.

The store is located at the back of the pet center in Chatham.

They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.