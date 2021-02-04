Nelson County family plans to visit all ‘LOVE’ signs in Virginia

Signs of love from all four corners of the commonwealth.

A central Virginia family has spent the past year touring the Commonwealth to hunt down the LOVEworks signs.

Michelle and Zach Ashwell have now taken their young daughter Peyton to see 120 signs.

Michelle says they were looking for something to do during the coronavirus pandemic that was safe and fun.

She came across the LOVEworks website and started visiting all the local signs.

Peyton loved it so much that Michelle printed out a full list and the Ashwell’s started checking each location off.

“It started out small and now we’ve been going that to places that even me and Michelle haven’t been,” said Zach.

“Peyton, she still goes to school virtual five days a week. Our schools have still not opened back up here, so it’s been a way for her to get out and have a little bit of normalcy in her life,” said Michelle.

Last year, their beach trip got canceled, so the family spent their vacation crossing more signs off their list.

They say this adventure has brought them closer together as a family.