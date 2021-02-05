Bill introduced to erect Booker T. Washington statue at State Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. – A state senator from Roanoke County hopes to immortalize famed author and orator Booker T. Washington with a permanent place at the State Capitol.

Sen. David Suetterlein introduced Senate Resolution 95, which would start the process of planning a statue for Washington on Capitol Square. Washington was born a slave in Franklin County before becoming a leader in civil rights and founding the Tuskegee Institute.

Suetterlein explained the meaning behind his bill during a Senate Rules Committee meeting Friday. He told his colleagues the time is now to honor the Virginia-born icon.

“I really believe that Booker T. Washington needs to be honored in Capitol Square,” Suetterlein told his fellow senators. “He’s a great American and a great Virginian, but Virginia doesn’t get enough credit as we should for this great Virginian that did so much for the country.”

Suetterlein also sponsored a similar bill during last year’s legislative session, but it did not gain any traction in the General Assembly.