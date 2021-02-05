Dozens of protesters demonstrate in front of Rep. Morgan Griffith’s NRV office

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A group of demonstrators in the New River Valley took out their political frustration with a protest against Rep. Morgan Griffith.

About 50 people protested in front of Griffith’s Christiansburg campaign office Friday morning. Protesters told 10 News they were upset about Griffith’s vote against certifying the Electoral College results of the presidential election.

The protest was organized by Appalachian Women for Action. They also delivered a petition with more than a thousand signatures asking for Griffith’s resignation from Congress.

“Our hope is that he will read the comments and consider them,” said Ann Goette of Appalachian Women for Action. “If he decides to cooperate, speak up, and defend the 9th district, we would be very delighted.”

Rep. Griffith responded to the demonstration in a statement to 10 News. He said, “A peaceful protest is, has been, and always should be part of the American political landscape.”