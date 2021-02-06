39ºF

Botetourt wind project faces new lawsuit as project eyes construction

Virginians For Responsible Energy brings lawsuit on behalf of property owners

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA. – A lawsuit has been filed in Botetourt County to stop the construction of an approved windmill project.

Rocky Forge Wind would be the first on-shore wind project in the Commonwealth. The county and state re-approved it last year after construction delays and project modifications.

But the lawsuit, scheduled to be heard in April, said regulators cut corners and the project isn’t as it seems.

It’s being brought by about a down local landowners and Virginians for Responsible Energy.

Apex Energy, the company behind Rocky Forge, has said they intend to begin construction late this year.

