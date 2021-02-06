Online sports betting in Virginia begins just in time for Super Bowl

RICHMOND, Va. – Legalized sports gaming is up and running in Virginia, and just in time for the Super Bowl!

FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM quickly started offering thousands in promotions for first-time Virginian betters when online gaming was legalized in January.

The Virginia Lottery Board collected sportsbook applications in late 2020 after the General Assembly approved the measure earlier in the year.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Gambling Association predicts a 12% decrease in Super Bowl betting in the U.S.

However, gaming companies are preparing for a huge surge in participation.

“Not everyone makes bets all year long, but it seems everyone wants to have a bet with the Super Bowl. With all of the offerings we have…everything from the National Anthem to the coin toss, which starts the game, to everything at the end – what’s the last play going to be and everything in the middle,” said Johnny Avello with DraftKings.

FanDuel and DraftKings report high participation since it launched in Virginia.

Many companies are offering special deals ahead just for the Super Bowl.