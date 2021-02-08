M&M’s Super Bowl ad suggests you can apologize for anything with candy

Sorry for making you upset. Bag of M&M’s for your troubles?

Dan Levy had an eventful weekend. One day he’s “Saturday Night Live’s” host and the next day he’s a Super Bowl ad star.

He starred in this M&M’s commercial that hints that you can do almost any and everything — as long as you have a bag of M&M’s to ask for forgiveness.

Apologies included kicking someone’s airplane seat on purpose, “mansplaining,” calling someone a “Karen” and of course, holding a messy and explosive gender reveal party.

Watch the commercial below: