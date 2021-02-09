Campbell County advocacy group begins fundraising for new animal shelter

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – There’s a new step to giving animals a better chance at being adopted.

A group in Campbell County that’s been advocating to build a new shelter for years created Bringing Animal Renovation to Campbell County (BARCC), a nonprofit to help with fundraising.

The group believes the existing building isn’t as inviting or big enough compared to other shelters in the area, and leaders presented their plan to the Campbell County Board of Supervisors last week.

County leaders said a new shelter is in the capital improvement plan for about $800,000, but that’s still three years down the road.

“One new animal being brought into the shelter should not jeopardize the life of another animal that’s already here just because of lack of space. We want every animal in this shelter to have every opportunity to find a forever home,” said Jeannie Isaacs, director of ‘BARCC.’

They’re looking to match or exceed the county’s money and help build the shelter within the three-year time frame.