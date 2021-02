Image pulled from surveillance images shows these two men police say stole hundreds of dollars worth of DeWalt tools from Lowe's in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Recognize either of these men?

Christiansburg police said security footage shows the duo stealing several hundreds of dollars worth of DeWalt tools from the Lowe’s in Christiansburg.

They arrived as passengers in the car shown below, but police said no image is available of the car’s driver.

Car that police say drove the two men to Lowe's (Christiansburg Police Department)

Police ask that if you recognize either of these men or the car, contact Officer L.T. Board at 540-382-3131 ext. 5400.