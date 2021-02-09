51ºF

Here’s why Roanoke was trending on Twitter for much of Tuesday

It all started with a tweet from a writer for The New Yorker

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

Roanoke is trending on Twitter after a tweet about a 1970s reality dating show featured a prize: a stay at Hotel Roanoke.
ROANOKE, Va. – A 1970s dating show has put Roanoke on the map.

In an episode of “The Dating Game,” the prize for the winning contestants was a getaway to Hotel Roanoke.

After recently watching that episode, a writer for The New Yorker, Emily Nussbaum, tweeted on Monday: “LOL, just watched an episode of The Dating Game in which the prize was a trip to glamorous... Roanoke, VA. That seems more like a punishment.<Preparing to be ratio’d by Roanoke.>”

Later famous author Stephen King chimed in, tweeting: ”First prize: A week in beautiful Roanoke! Second prize: TWO weeks in beautiful Roanoke!”

In response, thousands tweeted, which made Roanoke a trending topic.

Some bashed the city, but many others came to its defense, including Gov. Ralph Northam, VDOT, The City of Roanoke and New York Times best-selling author Beth Macy.

Del. Sam Rasoul extended an invitation and a meal, on him.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rasoul spoke with 10 News near the Mill Mountain Star.

“We want people to come and visit Roanoke and see just how beautiful it is and how many amenities we have,” explained Rasoul.

Catherine Fox with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge said the support is overwhelming.

“People who are on Twitter, seeing this from a statewide, national, international level, it really does shine a light on our area at a time we could all use a little positive,” said Fox. “Seeing this type of support is so important.”

From the Star to the mountains to the restaurants and more, Roanokers downtown told 10 News that the Star City deserves the spotlight.

“We’re a small city, compared to other big cities so any time that we’re getting that recognition, I like it,” said Brandon Taylor, a 27-year-old who lives in Roanoke.

“Totally think that it is deserved. There are so many cool things to do here,” said 22-year-old Roanoke native Ellee Walker.

Hotel Roanoke decided to join in on the fun by offering a Trending Tuesday Giveaway. On Valentine’s Day, one lucky couple will win an overnight stay and breakfast. Proving that Roanoke can be a romantic getaway, even 50 years later.

“This was one of those moments where we get to showcase positives,” said Hotel Roanoke General Manager Brian Wells. “A date here at the Hotel Roanoke is a grand idea! We’re pretty excited about it.”

The giveaway winners will be selected at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14. The getaway is good for a year.

