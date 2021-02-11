Liberty University welcomes Nickelodeon star to convocation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed a special guest to convocation Wednesday, and you could say he’s “all that.”

Actor and comedian Kel Mitchell is most-known for his roles on Nickelodeon, starring in the 1990s sketch-comedy shows ‘All That’ and ‘Kenan and Kel,’ along with the movie ‘Good Burger.’

In a virtual interview with the university, Mitchell discussed his career and his ministry.

The 42-year-old celebrity is still in the entertainment industry, while serving as a youth pastor.

“I’m so glad I did it because now when I step on the sets, or wherever I’m at in the entertainment business, I look at who I can I help in this moment. Why am I here? You meet everybody for a reason,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said he’s devoted to writing a prayer book and helping high school students earn scholarships to historically black colleges and universities.

And even after all this time, he still gets asked if he wants orange soda when he goes out to eat.