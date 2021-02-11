Special Olympics Virginia athletes share their stories with lawmakers

RICHMOND, Va. – Some of Virginia’s most notable athletes took a virtual trip to the Capitol Wednesday morning.

Special Olympics Virginia representatives talked with state lawmakers about why their organization deserves funding.

The speakers included Matt Crowder, a Special Olympian from Roanoke who spoke with Rep. Ben Cline. Crowder believes the organization has changed his life and will continue to do the same for others in his position.

“It’s taught me to be responsible, it’s taught me how to be part of a team,” Crowder said. “I’m now a leader when I’m with my teammates, on and off the court.”