74-year-old woman with cognitive impairment issue missing in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Charlottesville Police Department and Virginia State Police are asking for your help in locating a missing senior woman with a cognitive impairment issue.

75-year-old Thelma Louise Thomas was last seen Thursday at about 4:50 p.m. on Holmes Ave.

She is possibly driving a gray 2012 Toyota Corolla sedan with Virginia plates “1 AUNTTE.” Police believe she is traveling towards Greene County.

Police said she is 5 foot, 1 inch tall and about 150 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.

Authorities said that her cognitive impairment and disappearance pose a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Charlottesville Police at 434-970-3280.