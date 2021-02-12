Radford University President Dr. Brian Hemphill leaving for ODU

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University’s president is leaving to be a bit closer to the beach.

Dr. Brian Hemphill will become the ninth president of Old Dominion University this summer.

Hemphill was named Radford’s president in December 2015 and took office in July 2016.

In 2019, his contract was extended five years to expire in 2026.

At ODU, Hemphill will succeed President John Broderick, who is retiring after 28 years at Old Dominion and 13 years as its president.

“It is both an honor and privilege to be selected as the ninth president of Old Dominion University, a dynamic public research institution that has proudly served the Hampton Roads region and positively impacted the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Hemphill.

Under his leadership, Radford experienced record enrollment in the fall of 2019 and 2020.

He will join Old Dominion as it works to launch a School of Public Health with Norfolk State University and Eastern Virginia Medical School, expand telehealth efforts at its Virginia Beach Center and begin construction on a new Health Sciences Building.