Jail officer accused of assault in Lynchburg, investigation underway

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A jail officer at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center is the focus of an assault investigation.

The city police department was notified of an alleged assault Friday.

As a result, the Lynchburg Police Department is currently investigating and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority is cooperating fully, the police department said in a release Saturday night.

While the police department nor jail officials have named the inmate/victim, the family has identified them as 26-year-old Carroll Williams.

“[The officer] grabbed his arm and repeatedly bust his head against the wall and broke his teeth and punched him in his face. As [the officer] closed the door, he opened the tray thing and sprayed the whole room up with mace, where he could not breathe. They refused my son medical attention that night,” said Sonya Asomaning, mother of Williams. She spoke with WSLS 10 News Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSLS.com for the latest.