Lynchburg police arrest man they say fired shots into the air on Valentine’s Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police arrested a Lynchburg man after receiving multiple reports of someone firing shots into the air on Valentine’s Day night.

Just before 11 p.m., police learned that a man was shooting a gun into the air near a Ford SUV in the 900 block of Pierce Street, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers responded and about three blocks away, at the intersection of Piece Street and 12th Street found the SUV.

Police arrested the driver, 47-year-old Kevin Nailor, of Lynchburg, and charged him with the following crimes:

Driving under the influence

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharging a firearm within city limits

Two counts of possession of a Schedule I/II substance

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II substance

Police said that no one was hurt and there were no reports of property damage as a result of the gunfire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Price at 434-455-6060 x639 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.