ROANOKE, Va. – Police are investigating a robbery at a home in Roanoke on Monday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 900 block of Hunt Avenue NW, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

When they arrived, it turned out to be a robbery at a home in that area.

Police said no one was hurt and authorities are still searching for a suspect.

Responding officers have since left the scene.