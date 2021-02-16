Thousands without power across southwest, central Virginia

Appalachian Power customers out of power on Feb. 16

Thousands are still without power across southwest and central Virginia as the region braces for more winter weather Thursday.

Below is a breakdown of local counties covered by Appalachian Power and the number of outages they’re experiencing:

Bedford: 93

Campbell: 437

Floyd: 2,163

Franklin: 2,887

Henry: 1,114

Patrick: 208

Pittsylvania: 658

Roanoke: 626

Below is a breakdown of local counties covered by Mecklenburg Electric:

Halifax: 2,602

Pittsylvania: 2,070

Danville Utilities is reporting 4,699 outages.