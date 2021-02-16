Thousands without power across southwest, central Virginia

Thousands are still without power across southwest and central Virginia as the region braces for more winter weather Thursday.
Below is a breakdown of local counties covered by Appalachian Power and the number of outages they’re experiencing:
- Bedford: 93
- Campbell: 437
- Floyd: 2,163
- Franklin: 2,887
- Henry: 1,114
- Patrick: 208
- Pittsylvania: 658
- Roanoke: 626
Below is a breakdown of local counties covered by Mecklenburg Electric:
- Halifax: 2,602
- Pittsylvania: 2,070
Danville Utilities is reporting 4,699 outages.