43ºF

Ad

Local News

Thousands without power across southwest, central Virginia

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Lynchburg, Weather
Appalachian Power customers out of power on Feb. 16
Appalachian Power customers out of power on Feb. 16 (AEP)

Thousands are still without power across southwest and central Virginia as the region braces for more winter weather Thursday.

Below is a breakdown of local counties covered by Appalachian Power and the number of outages they’re experiencing:

  • Bedford: 93
  • Campbell: 437
  • Floyd: 2,163
  • Franklin: 2,887
  • Henry: 1,114
  • Patrick: 208
  • Pittsylvania: 658
  • Roanoke: 626

Below is a breakdown of local counties covered by Mecklenburg Electric:

  • Halifax: 2,602
  • Pittsylvania: 2,070

Danville Utilities is reporting 4,699 outages.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: