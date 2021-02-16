What’s News Today: Vaccine waitlist, return to school plans

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing tonight about changes to voting precincts. The Chatham and Central Absentee Precincts will move to the new Elections and Training Center on Depot Street. The office is scheduled to open in its new location next week. The board will also meet with the school board to discuss budget requests.

The City of Roanoke is expected to reaffirm its Strategic Plan for the next year. Council reviews the plan annually, making adjustments as necessary. It focuses on seven areas, including education, community safety and the economy.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors could authorize the purchase of new electronic poll books. The current vendor is not pursuing re-certification of its equipment, as required by the Commonwealth and the current equipment runs an old version of Windows that is no longer supported. The price tag is $114,000. Ordering the equipment now should ensure that it’s in place for the June primary.

A new statewide pre-registration system for the COVID-19 vaccine will be available starting today. Local health districts closed their forms last week in preparation for the statewide system to roll out. If you previously filled out a form to get on a waitlist, you will automatically be imported into the new system. The Virginia Department of Health says the new system will allow for a “unified and comprehensive process” to get people pre-registered for the vaccine.

Senator Tim Kaine will visit Salem today. He will meet with staff and volunteers at the Virginia Department of Health’s Vaccination Site. He will also visit the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s on-site vaccination clinic.

Vinton Town Council will get an update on the Roanoke County’s real estate reassessment. Assessment values increased nearly five percent in the town, 5.7 percent for residential and 1.8 percent for commercial. The town council will hold a public hearing about tax rates on April 6th.

The Superintendent of Montgomery County School will recommend that students return to the classroom next month. All students will have the option to attend four days a week, with Wednesdays be a home learning day for students and a planning day for teachers. Remote instruction will still be offered. The school system estimates 69 percent of students will attend all day.

If you need assistance with pet food, you can visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA starting today. Between noon and 5 p.m. through Saturday, you can get dog or cat food from the drive-thru food pantry. It was supposed to take place last Saturday but was rescheduled due to winter weather. Since October 2020, the SpCA has given out more than 2,700 pounds of cat food and 5,100 pounds of dog food.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about moving a polling location. The county wants to move district three’s polling location to New Prospect Baptist Church. Tonight’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Administration Building.