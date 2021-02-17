Roanoke County to allow student-athletes to play outside of the county

Roanoke County student-athletes will now be able to play games outside of the county.

The school board unanimously approved that decision in an emergency meeting Wednesday morning, reversing its decision from last week to only allow competition with other schools in the county.

School board members said they didn’t fully understand the consequences of county-only competition, and they want students to have the chance to play at the state level.

“The thought of denying our student-athletes, especially our seniors, the opportunity to pursue a championship or participate in postseason play was one of the deciding factors 53 in changing my mind to vote for a district competition schedule,” said Jason Moretz, a member of the Roanoke County School Board.

Roanoke County’s spring sports season begins Monday.

