UVA implements new restrictions following COVID-19 surge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases at the University of Virginia, the school put some temporary restrictions in place Tuesday night.

Officials said the university’s in-house analysis showed that the spread only consisted of the original COVID strain and not new variants. This trend shows that people aren’t closely following health and safety guidelines.

University leaders said they might lift the restrictions on Feb. 26 if cases decrease.

Below is a list of the new restrictions that were put in place:

Social gatherings, clubs and organization meetings, and other in-person events aren’t allowed and should be moved online

In-person classes will continue, but additional measures will be put in place to limit crowds in hallways before and after classes

Research activities will continue and the Vice President of Research and the Provost will determine the necessary changes needed

Recreational facilities will be closed

Libraries will move to contactless pickup

Dining facilities will remain open with in-person seating restricted to no more than two people eating together. Grab-and-go options will remain available

Remote working is strongly encouraged for as many employees as possible

Employment status and pay will not be interrupted for staff and students who are employed in areas that are closed due to these temporary restrictions

On-grounds students

On-grounds students can leave their residence halls for the following reasons:

Attending an in-person class

Eating at, or picking up a meal from, dining halls or other food places on-grounds

Doing a solo outdoor activity, such as running or walking

Getting a COVID-19 test or other medical care

Going to an on-or off-grounds job, excluding volunteer activities, not affected by these new restrictions

Picking up mail at the mailroom

Going to the bookstore

Off-grounds students

Off-grounds students are encouraged to stay home and limit contact with others and they may only come to grounds to:

Attend an in-person class

Eat at, or pick up meals from, dining halls if they have a meal plan

Follow ongoing prevalence testing requirements, receive a COVID-19 test or other medical care

Go to an on-grounds job not affected by these new restrictions

If coronavirus conditions improve, officials said UVA will return to the original restrictions it had implemented at the start of the semester. If UVA continues to see a rise in cases, university officials said the school will have to take additional measures, such as moving to online instruction for undergraduate and graduate classes.