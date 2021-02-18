Main Street at Howbert Ave. in Roanoke closed due to crash

Slick roads are leading to crash across the area, and Roanoke is no exception to that.
Authorities said a crash at around 7 a.m. has closed Main Street at Howbert Avenue.
The road is set to stay closed until power crews can get the line cleaned up.
