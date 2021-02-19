Lynchburg’s Meals on Wheels continues to serve vulnerable residents affected by winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This latest round of weather took its toll on everyone differently. That’s why one Lynchburg organization made sure vulnerable people have something to eat.

Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg delivered more than 500 meals a day in the Hill City, as well as Campbell, Amherst and Bedford counties.

People received two meals Wednesday to keep everyone safe.

“We’re always concerned about the people that we’re serving because they’re some of the most vulnerable people in our community. And so, whenever there’s bad weather, we want to make sure that we can do the best we can while keeping our volunteers safe,” said Kris Shabestar, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg.

The organization also uses deliveries as a wellness check because communication with volunteers might be the only interaction some people have.