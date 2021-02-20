Car crashes into Christiansburg Cricket Wireless, leaving about $64,000 worth of damages

Cricket Wireless in Christiansburg is damaged after a car crashes into the store

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A car crashed into a cellphone store in Christiansburg Saturday morning, leaving the building severely damaged.

At about 9:10 a.m., a 2006 Chevrolet pickup traveling northbound in the 1500 block of N. Franklin Street crossed over the divider, crossed the southbound lanes, left the roadway and traveled through a parking lot before crashing into a parked car and an occupied Cricket Wireless store.

The driver of the pickup, 27-year-old William Tyler Griffith, of Dublin, had no visible injuries and was conscious and alert at the scene. However, authorities said he had no recollection of the crash or what caused him to cross the centerline.

He was transported to Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery for further medical evaluation.

Authorities said no one was seriously injured from the incident, but one Cricket Wireless employee had a minor cut from flying debris.

Emma Redden, a Cricket Wireless sales associate, told 10 News she was scared and frozen when the incident happened.

Ad

The crash caused significant damage to both Cricket Wireless and the parked 2010 Honda Civic parked outside.

Cricket Wireless District Manager, Axel Kenny Dela Torre, spoke with 10 News about the incident, saying Redden, the only employee in the store at the time, was just on the other side of the wall.

Dela Torre said the whole back room of the business was taken out as well as a gun safe that was in the back of the store. He said all the inventory has to be moved to another store and they are working to clean up the damages that they can at this time.

According to authorities, initial estimates put the damage of the building at about $60,000 and Christiansburg building inspectors condemned the building as a result of the damage.

The crash also left about $4,000 in damage to the parked Honda Civic and Griffith’s car at a total loss.

Police said the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.