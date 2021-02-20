Injured hiker rescued from McAfee Knob in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue units rescued an injured hiker Saturday afternoon.

At about 12:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to the McAfee Knob parking lot for reports of an injured hiker who had fallen off the Sawtooth Trail, the Appalachian Trail connector trail from McAfee to Dragon’s Tooth.

Authorities said the hiker was about a mile away from the parking lot and had fallen off the trail down a steep embankment, sustaining a head injury.

Nearly 20 personnel in total responded to the call.

The hiker was carried out and off the trail through steep, icy terrain and over a creek, exiting near The Homeplace Restaurant.

According to Fire and Rescue, the patient was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at about 2:40 p.m.