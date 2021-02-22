South Boston man charged after police said they found stolen items on him during arrest

Quinn Tucker is facing several charges after stealing merchandise from Walmart and running away from police, according to the South Boston Police Department.

A South Boston man is facing several charges after police said he stole some merchandise from Walmart.

On Feb. 22, officers said they responded to a call that Quinn Tucker was seen near the Bojangles on Old Halifax Road. Authorities said he ran away, but officers caught up and arrested him.

During his arrest, officers said they found merchandise on Tucker that was stolen from Walmart.

Tucker was charged with petit larceny, malicious wounding, violating pre-trial conditions and a probation violation, authorities said.

Tucker is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax County and is awaiting trial.