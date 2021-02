Authorities respond to crashes along I-77 in Carroll County

State Police responded to several crashes along I-77 in Carroll County on Monday morning caused by slick roads.

Authorities said they started responding to crashes at 7:48 a.m.

According to State Police, the crashes all happened between mile marker 6.5 and 8 on I-77. Troopers are on the scene helping with traffic control and cleanup.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area due to slick conditions.