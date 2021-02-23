Central Virginia Health District to continue receiving 3,050 vaccine doses per week

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Central Virginia Health District will continue to receive its share of vaccine doses based on population percentage.

Last month, we reported the district would receive 3,050 doses per week through February to distribute amongst Lynchburg and surrounding counties.

We’re now told that will continue after this month.

“We’re still receiving that same amount each week. We don’t have any new information that would indicate otherwise for future weeks to come,” said Dr. Lindsey Lockewood, population health manager and public information officer for the Central Virginia Health District.

Virginia is expected to receive an increase of up to 161,000 doses per week, but the district has no information on when that will happen.