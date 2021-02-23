Senior Alert issued for 75-year-old Danville man missing since August 2020

A Danville family is asking for help finding a man that has been missing since August of 2020.

A Senior Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old Danville man who was last seen six months ago, according to what his family told Virginia State Police.

On Feb. 19, Herman Harston’s family members told authorities that they had not seen or heard from him since he left his home on Chatelaine Avenue six months ago.

Authorities said Harston often used the city transit system. Police also said he has been treated for mental illness in the past and has some physical limitations.

Police said they have spent several days looking in area hospitals and speaking with extended family and friends.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000.