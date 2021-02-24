Hokies come together for 24-hour Giving Day fundraiser

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Wednesday and Thursday, Virginia Tech is aiming to bring the entire Hokie Nation together to give back. The university’s annual 24-hour fundraising event starts at noon on Wednesday.

Here’s how it works. When you visit this website, you’ll see donations roll in real-time. There will also be a national and international map to see where Hokies are giving from.

The point is to show Hokie pride by giving back to make sure Virginia Tech and the research it does can continue changing lives.

“You can give to colleges, departments, student organizations and many more funds. There are hundreds you can choose from. It’s a great way for Hokies to connect with the aspects they feel strongest about,” said Ciji Good, director of special events.

Some of those funds will have different challenges and prizes going on throughout the day to get more people to donate.

There are a lot of options to choose from, but it depends on your passion or how you would like to make a difference.

“The student emergency fund is definitely an area if you’re interested to be able to have an impact on our students here on campus dealing with things that may come with the pandemic. The student emergency fund is a great way to direct your gift,” said Brittany Staggers, the fundraising acquisition strategist at the university.

Staggers also said donating isn’t the only way to support, you can become an ambassador.