Hot Springs named one of America’s safest places to visit during COVID-19 pandemic

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – With many people staying indoors and limiting travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Forbes is stepping in to help.

Forbes writer Peter Taylor compiled a list of 10 best places to travel and Bath County’s own Hot Springs made the list.

Hot Springs was listed as a safe area to visit with a total of 246 coronavirus cases, 8 total deaths and no new cases in the past week.

With its heated mineral water, you’ll be able to loosen up after a whole year of being cooped up in the house.

For history enthusiasts, Hot Springs is also home to the Omni Homestead Resort which 23 U.S. Presidents have stayed at in the past 200 years.

After a relaxing day, you can go on a hike or bike riding right outside of the downtown area.

Below is Taylor’s full Top 10:

Ad