Man wanted for dodging authorities, attempted burglary at Montgomery County hemp farm

Authorities are searching for a man they say was caught in the act of an attempted burglary at a hemp farm in Montgomery County.

Deputies responded to a burglar alarm at Tru Harvest Farms in Christiansburg just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies arrived at the farm quickly enough to stop the burglary before anything was stolen. As more law enforcement arrived and a perimeter was set up, deputies said they found a vehicle they believe belongs to the suspect.

UTV a wanted man used to evade authorities, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies then saw a person fleeing the scene in a side-by-side UTV and when he noticed authorities, they said he abandoned the UTV and ran away. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was later discovered that the UTV was stolen.

As of 8:40 a.m., authorities said they have not found the suspect. Deputies said the suspect might be wearing a red hoodie, gray pants and white shoes.