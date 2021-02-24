What’s News Today: New fire station, Evergreen tornado anniversary

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Virginia today. She will visit the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University.

God’s Storehouse will be given a large grant today. It will be given $10,000 by LB Charitable Foundation. The money will allow the organization to buy food to be given out to the community.

After more than a year of demolition and construction, the new Roanoke Fire-EMS Station number 7 opens. There is a virtual station tour and grand opening today. The new facility replaces the old station, which was built in Grandin Village in 1922. You can watch the virtual grand opening at noon on Roanoke-Fire EMS’ social media pages.

CommUnity Arts Reach and The GFWC Star Woman’s Club will honor African-American Sheroes. The online event will include a virtual presentation and performances. It begins at 6:30 p.m.

Today marks five years since an EF-3 tornado severely damaged the Evergreen community in Appomattox County. More than 100 homes were damaged or destroyed. One person was killed with seven hurt. The storm was on the ground for 17 miles and had winds of 140 to 145 mph. According to NOAA records, there have only been 41 EF-3 tornadoes in the Commonwealth.