WATCH: Local Colors Festival to be held Saturday at Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. – The Festival of Colors is returning this Saturday to Elmwood Park. The event is a culmination of dozens of cultures all in one place.

The 35th Local Colors Festival begins with a procession of nations for the opening ceremony. Between 50 and 60 countries will be represented through food and cultural traditions, including an international beer truck.

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., you will see performances of music, dance and even martial arts representing the wide range of cultures.

‘This event started off with four countries being represented, and the founder, who was the representative for China at that two-hour event, thought this is something that should happen on a regular basis because there are people from different heritages here. a lot less in 1991 but a lot more now in 2026."

Your kids can also participate in the passport program to get an understanding of the heritage littered all throughout Elmwood Park. Everything kicks off this Saturday at 11 a.m.