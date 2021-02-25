Grayson County man sentenced for rape, animal abuse and drug charges

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A Grayson County man will spend the next 16 years behind bars after raping a woman he lived with, abusing and killing his puppy and having both cocaine and meth.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Anthony Tyrone Thompson in connection with those 2019 crimes.

The investigation into Thompson began when a woman he lived with reported to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Department that she had been sexually assaulted and attacked by Thompson, according to Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Boyles.

When investigators went to look into the woman’s claims, they learned that Thompson had a pit bull puppy that beat and used chemicals on.

He would also throw her by her collar and kick her.

On Aug. 27, 2019, they found the puppy’s remains at Thompson’s residence, according to Boyles.

While at Thompson’s a Grayson County deputy saw multiple smoking devices and a small bag of white powder.

Test results showed that power was cocaine and Boyles said the smoking devices tested positive for meth.

In connection with all of this Thompson was convicted of the following charges: