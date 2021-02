ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Police are asking for your help in locating a missing teen girl.

Authorities said 17-year-old Madison McDaniel has been missing since Friday, Feb. 19.

According to police, there’s no indication of suspicious activity or that she is in danger, but they said they would like to talk to anyone who may know where she is.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke County Police at 540-562-3265.