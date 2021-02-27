DoorDash offering grants to Virginia restaurant owners for COVID-19 relief

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Time is running out for some Virginia restaurant owners to apply for COVID-19 relief through DoorDash.

The company’s offering 125 grants statewide, in the amount of $3,500 each.

You have until March 1 at 5 p.m. to submit an application.

Nina Rezai, economic development manager for Campbell County, is one of many leaders in our area encouraging restaurant owners to sign up.

“[The grants are] for businesses that have fewer than 50 employees and do less than $3 million in gross annual revenue. You do not have to use DoorDash in your business. It’s just targeted towards restaurants,” Rezai said.

She adds if you’re not eligible, Campbell County still has $800,000 in CARES reimbursement funding to assist all small businesses.