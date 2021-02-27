Empty Bowls event raises more than $7,000 for Danville food bank

DANVILLE, Va. – An annual fundraiser to help feed Southside’s hungry population returned this weekend, with some COVID-safe alterations.

Empty Bowls raised more than $7,000 for Danville charity God’s Storehouse on Saturday. The organization sold about 250 tickets for the event throughout February.

The event typically features both hand-painted bowls and a community soup luncheon. However, the dining event was replaced with vouchers to local restaurants in order to prevent any spread of COVID-19.

God’s Storehouse executive director Karen Harris said the ramifications of the pandemic made this event more essential than ever this year.

“A lot of times people take food for granted. Typically, if you’re doing pretty well in life, you don’t think about those in the area that struggle with it,” Harris said. “Some people have to make a choice between buying medicine and buying food for their family.”