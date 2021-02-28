VCU fraternity served cease-and-desist order after death of student

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Police Department and VCU Police are working together to investigate the death of a VCU student that was found in an off-campus residence early Saturday.

The university identified the student as Adam Oakes in a statement posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon.

“This is a tragic loss for Adam’s family and members of our community and we encourage any students in need of support to contact University Counseling Services at (804) 828-6200,” officials wrote in the release.

According to university officials, the Delta Chi fraternity’s national office issued a cease-and-desist order to the VCU chapter on Saturday, to which VCU took similar action on Sunday as a continuation of the investigation. Richmond Police will be leading the investigation with VCU Police assisting.

VCU President Michael Rao tweeted his condolences to Oakes’ loved ones and closest friends, saying “We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of one of our own.”

The Delta Chi national office issued a statement on its Twitter regarding Oakes’ death and also extended condolences to his family and friends.

“We were devastated to learn of the death of a student at Virginia Commonwealth University and extend our condolences to the family, friends, and everyone touched by this heart-breaking news,” the statement said.

In the statement, Delta Chi also encouraged all fraternity members to cooperate with law enforcement in the investigation.

Oakes’ family has since created a GoFundMe to help with post-mortal costs.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident should contact Richmond Police Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or VCU Police at 804-828-1196.