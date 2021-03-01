Former officer charged with shooting at Wythe County deputies found competent to stand trial

A man who authorities said shot at two local deputies is competent to stand trial, according to a Wythe County judge.

Ricky Delk, who has been charged with attempted capital murder of two Wythe County deputies, will appear in court on April 22. The evaluation was originally requested in November.

The incident happened in July when authorities say they responded to Delk’s home after his wife called police. She told them that he was coming home drunk and was armed, and that he previously served in the military and was a former police officer.

Picture of Ricky Delk from 2010 (WKMG)

While authorities were inside the home, Delk had maneuvered behind them and fired several rounds at them with an AR-15, hitting Chief Deputy Charles Foster and Deputy Chris Coleman, according to the warrant.

Ad

Officers fired shots at Delk and hit him. Delk and the two deputies were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.