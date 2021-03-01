What’s News Today: bridge construction, back to school

Roanoke City Council will meet today. It will get an update on the budget for the next fiscal year during the 9 a.m. session. Council could also approve holding a public hearing on March 15th about banning guns in some municipal facilities.

Blasting will begin today in Lynchburg for the Lakeside Drive Bridge project. Daily through March 26th, crews will be blasting during the mid-morning hours to clear rocks in preparation for storm drain installations. Traffic will be stopped for up to ten minutes. Nearby homeowners and businesses will be notified. The city is building a new section of Lakeside Drive to improve traffic flow and to be able to remove the College Lake Dam.

Today is the last day to give your thoughts about the needs of students and school divisions as kids head back to class. The Virginia LEARNS Workgroup is studying the issue ahead of Governor Northam’s March 15th deadline for schools to have in-person learning options. The group, appointed by the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, will give guidance on helping address learning loss and setting priorities for the spring and summer.

The Texas man, accused of abducting a 12-year-old Henry County girl, will be in court today in Vance County, N.C. 21-year-old Kaleb Merritt is facing three felony charges. Investigators say Merritt traveled from Texas to Virginia and then took off with his victim before being found 36-hours later.

The man, accused of shooting two Wythe County deputies last summer, will be in court today. Ricky Delk is facing more than a dozen charges, including attempted capital murder. In November, a judge granted a request to evaluate Delk’s sanity and competency at the time of the incident and his ability to stand trial. The judge will review the results of the evaluations.

Students in Radford City School who opt for in person learning, will return to the classroom today, four days a week. Remote learning remains a option.