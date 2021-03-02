First-ever Roanoke County restaurant week leads to much needed business boost

How the return of indoor dining went for Metr Detroit restaurants

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County’s first-ever restaurant week was a huge success.

Seventeen restaurants in Salem, Vinton and Roanoke County participated in the two-week-long event.

The goal was to drive traffic to these local businesses hit hard by the pandemic during the slower winter months. Organizers said that’s exactly what happened.

“There was one restaurant that ran out of food on one of the days of the first week. one restaurant told us that they had the best week of sales that they’ve had in the past year, so between responses from citizens and restaurants, both were very appreciative of the program,” said Marshall Stanley, economic development specialist for Roanoke County.

The county plans to bring back restaurant week in the future and hopes to get even more restaurants on board.