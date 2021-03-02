What’s News Today: Second shot vaccine clinic, Return to Learn

The New River Health District holds a second-dose vaccine clinic today. If you received your first dose from the New River Health District or a pharmacy partner in the New River Valley between January 18th and 22nd, you can go to Blue Ridge Church today or tomorrow between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors could appoint a Redistricting Committee. The Virginia Constitution requires local governments that elect governing bodies by district to redistrict every ten years based on census data. The Board of supervisors is elected from five electoral districts.

School administrators in Lynchburg will give an update on the Return to Learn Plan. They will talk about increasing the number of in-person days for students in PreK-2nd grades, as well as summer programs and the plans for the fall. The board will discuss roof replacement at Sheffield Elementary and Dunbar Middle.

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about a proposed solar farm. The facility would be built on nearly 10 acres in Gladys. The county’s planning commission has recommended denying the request.

Christiansburg Town Council will discuss taxes during a special meeting tonight. As part of its budget for the next fiscal year, the town is proposing to eliminate the personal property tax and offset it with an increase in the real estate tax. To offset the loss of revenue, the real estate tax would need to increase from 16 cents to 22 cents per $100.