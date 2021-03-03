What’s News Today: School changes, education discussions

Today will be a remote learning day for Bedford County Public Schools. Some staff received their second dose of the COVID vaccine yesterday. The move online is being made due to concerns about potential illness following the vaccine. To make up for time missed due to vaccines, the Instructional Collaboration Day on April 28th will now be a regular school day.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge will hold an informational and interactive marketing presentation this morning. Presenters will talk about online content and social media marketing strategies. Visit VBR’s marketing and content campaigns and ways to measure success will also be talked about.

The Steering Committee for the Future of Education Task Force in Lynchburg will meet today. The committee will discuss revisions to its charter. The task force was formed to help drive the long-term success of city schools. The meeting will be broadcast at 3 p.m. on Facebook and the city’s website.

The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority will meet today to discuss the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Revenues are projected to increase due to new contracts. Tipping fees are proposed to remain unchanged.