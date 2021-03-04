Latinas Network spotlights local women entrepreneurs in new show

ROANOKE, Va. – A new show that brings Latinas in our area into the spotlight is premiering this week.

“Let’s Talk” is a show recognizing individual Latina entrepreneurs and career professionals in the Roanoke and New River Valley area.

It’s hosted by Latinas Network, an organization created by Kat Pascal, to help connect and support Latina entrepreneurs grow.

Introducing a new episode every week, they want to give a platform for women to share their stories and accomplishments.

“Women sometimes we have so many setbacks and so many fears,” Angie Hernandez, the show’s host said. “And we need to be inspired by someone and we want to be that for them.”

The first episode will be released Friday at 8 p.m. and can be viewed on Facebook.

Episodes will continue past the month of March and will be distributed on YouTube and Latinas Network social media platforms.